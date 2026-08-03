Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 40-39: Justin Herbert rises; Trent Williams makes 13th appearance

Herbert had the unenviable task of spending much of last season without his starting offensive tackles. The result? Facing 268 pressures and a 43.3% pressure rate, both league highs, and yet the Pro Bowler still guided the Chargers to their first back-to-back playoff berths since 2008-09. He also constantly made magic while avoiding the rush. Herbert threw 10 touchdowns on the run in 2025, most in the NFL, and his 1,192 passing yards under pressure ranked fourth. With better protection on the way this season, perhaps Herbert will achieve his first postseason win -- or even stack a few of them.