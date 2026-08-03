Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 40-39: Justin Herbert rises; Trent Williams makes 13th appearance

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.
2025 stats: 16 games | 996 snaps | 32 QBP allowed | 4 sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)
Death, taxes and Williams making the NFL Top 100 list. The 12-time Pro Bowl left tackle has now played 15 seasons and has 13 appearances in the Top 100. He remains one of the most important parts of San Francisco's offense heading into his age-38 campaign, having just signed a two-year extension through 2027 he admitted will "probably" be his last. That means Williams, who has allowed a sack rate under 1% for five straight years, still has a couple shots left at an elusive Super Bowl ring to complete his Hall of Fame career.
NFL Pro Insight for Williams: Williams allowed a 0.6% sack rate in 2025, tied for fifth among left tackles with at least 200 pass block snaps.
2025 stats: 16 games | 66.4 pct | 3,727 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 26 pass TD | 13 INT | 498 rush yds | 2 rush TD
Herbert had the unenviable task of spending much of last season without his starting offensive tackles. The result? Facing 268 pressures and a 43.3% pressure rate, both league highs, and yet the Pro Bowler still guided the Chargers to their first back-to-back playoff berths since 2008-09. He also constantly made magic while avoiding the rush. Herbert threw 10 touchdowns on the run in 2025, most in the NFL, and his 1,192 passing yards under pressure ranked fourth. With better protection on the way this season, perhaps Herbert will achieve his first postseason win -- or even stack a few of them.
NFL Pro Insight for Herbert: Herbert threw deep (20-plus air yards) on 11.1% of his attempts last season, the second-highest rate of his career, completing a personal-best 40.4% of those attempts for eight deep passing TDs, third-most in the NFL.