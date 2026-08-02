Saints place 2024 second-round WR Ja'Lynn Polk on reserve/retired list

A once-promising career appears to be over.
The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk on the reserve/retired list Sunday.
Polk, just 24 years old, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2024, expected to be a key part of the franchise's future catching passes from draftmate Drake Maye, who was taken two round earlier in the same draft.
Polk instead played sparingly in his first and only season in New England. He finished his rookie year with 12 catches and 87 yards for two touchdowns on 45.3% of the team's offensive snaps. In more foreboding for his future prospects with the Pats, Polk saw his usage decrease throughout that campaign. He capped out at 40.8% of snaps in a game during his final eight contests, and in four of those weeks fell under the 30% threshold.
He then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during New England's training camp in August 2025. A few weeks later, the Patriots traded Polk and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Saints in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection.
The goal was to rehab and bounce back in Year 3 in a fresh environment.
Instead, Polk has made the decision to hang it up.
Though Polk would've been a welcome inclusion in the Saints' WR room, New Orleans is still operating with some of the best depth its had in years. A trio of rookies -- first-round pick Jordyn Tyson, fourth-rounder Bryce Lance and sixth-round selection Barion Brown join a corps also highlighted by the newly paid Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipson.
They'll help quarterback Tyler Shough and the Saints forge a new path forward while Polk carves out his own away from football.