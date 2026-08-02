Saints place 2024 second-round WR Ja'Lynn Polk on reserve/retired list

Polk instead played sparingly in his first and only season in New England. He finished his rookie year with 12 catches and 87 yards for two touchdowns on 45.3% of the team's offensive snaps. In more foreboding for his future prospects with the Pats, Polk saw his usage decrease throughout that campaign. He capped out at 40.8% of snaps in a game during his final eight contests, and in four of those weeks fell under the 30% threshold.