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Saints place 2024 second-round WR Ja'Lynn Polk on reserve/retired list

Published: Aug 02, 2026 at 05:14 PM
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Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

A once-promising career appears to be over.

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk on the reserve/retired list Sunday.

Polk, just 24 years old, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2024, expected to be a key part of the franchise's future catching passes from draftmate Drake Maye, who was taken two round earlier in the same draft.

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Polk instead played sparingly in his first and only season in New England. He finished his rookie year with 12 catches and 87 yards for two touchdowns on 45.3% of the team's offensive snaps. In more foreboding for his future prospects with the Pats, Polk saw his usage decrease throughout that campaign. He capped out at 40.8% of snaps in a game during his final eight contests, and in four of those weeks fell under the 30% threshold.

He then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during New England's training camp in August 2025. A few weeks later, the Patriots traded Polk and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Saints in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection.

The goal was to rehab and bounce back in Year 3 in a fresh environment.

Instead, Polk has made the decision to hang it up.

Though Polk would've been a welcome inclusion in the Saints' WR room, New Orleans is still operating with some of the best depth its had in years. A trio of rookies -- first-round pick Jordyn Tyson, fourth-rounder Bryce Lance and sixth-round selection Barion Brown join a corps also highlighted by the newly paid Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipson.

They'll help quarterback Tyler Shough and the Saints forge a new path forward while Polk carves out his own away from football.

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