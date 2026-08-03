Mike McCarthy wants Aaron Rodgers to play in Steelers' preseason games

The last time Aaron Rodgers saw significant preseason action was 2018, when Mike McCarthy was entering his final season in Green Bay. With the QB-coach reunion in Pittsburgh, it appears the clock will be turning back for Rodgers.

The 42-year-old told Mike Silver of The Athletic that McCarthy has asked him to play in the Steelers' first two preseason games against the Packers and Jets -- Rodgers' two previous clubs.

"He (wants me out there for) 30 or 40 plays," Rodgers told Silver. "I said, 'Mike, if you want me to play, I'll play.' I'm not saying I want to do it. But if he wants me to, I will."

McCarthy clarified his expectations on Monday.

"Those decisions are really gonna be made once we get up to it," the Steelers coach said. "Trust me, I have a lot of ideas. ... We have plans, but being a healthy system, let's see what happens. A lot can happen between now and [then].