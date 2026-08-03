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NFL news roundup: Bears' Coby Bryant out 8-10 weeks; Panthers' Kenny Pickett to start HOF Game

Published: Aug 03, 2026 at 10:39 AM Updated: Aug 03, 2026 at 06:32 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

INJURIES

  • RB Trey Benson had a flare-up in his surgically repaired knee and the team is being cautious with him, HC Mike LaFleur said.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

  • DT John Jenkins activated from physically unable to perform list

OTHER NEWS

  • DT Calais Campbell returned to practice after being away from the team following the death of his mother in late June.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Coach Joe Brady confirmed Monday that Gardner-Johnson suffered a lower calf strain on Saturday. There is no timetable yet for his return.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

DEPTH CHART NEWS

  • QB Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals. Pickett, slated to be Bryce Young's backup this season, joined the Panthers in the offseason after four seasons with Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Las Vegas. He started two of six games for the Raiders in 2025, throwing for 188 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

INJURIES

  • RB Kyle Monangai is day to day with a soft tissue injury, coach Ben Johnson told reporters.
  • DB Coby Bryant is expected to miss 8-10 weeks after suffering a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and small fracture in Monday's practice, ESPN reported. No surgery is necessary. The defensive back exited practice on a cart after going down with the leg injury. Bryant, 27, joined Chicago in the offseason after starring in the Seahawks secondary en route to a Super Bowl title last season. He was slated to start in the Bears' defensive backfield, but will now miss around a month to begin the 2026 campaign.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

ROSTER CUTS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

INJURIES

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

  • CB Mekhi Rodgers

ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • WR Cyrus Allen (shin) is expected to return to practice later this week, per coach Andy Reid.
  • WR Xavier Worthy is dealing with a shoulder sprain and should return to practice this week, per Reid.

SIGNINGS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

INJURIES

  • TE Davis Allen (quad) will miss practice time, head coach Sean McVay said.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

ROSTER CUTS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

INJURIES

  • RB Terrell Jenningswas actiaved off NFI
  • WR A.J. Brown told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo he dislocated his thumb Monday but continued to practice. "I'm not coming out of practice," he said with a smile. "Thumb out of place. You keep going." Brown added he dislocated the same thumb (left) midway through a season while at Ole Miss and played through it.

SIGNINGS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

INJURIES

  • RB Kaelon Black (adductor) did not practice, per local reporters.
  • WR Mike Evans (quad strain) did not practice, per ESPN.
  • WR De'Zhaun Stribling is day to day with a hamstring injury, per local reporters.
  • DE Mikail Kamara reverted to injured reserve after being waived/injured.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • WR Emeka Egbuka sat out Monday's practice with soreness, coach Todd Bowles told reporters.
  • WR Jalen McMillan sat out Monday's practice with soreness, per Bowles.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • LB Kain Medrano activated from physically unable to perform list
  • DB Tre Hawkins III reverted to injured reserve after being waived/injured.

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