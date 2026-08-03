NFL news roundup: Bears' Coby Bryant out 8-10 weeks; Panthers' Kenny Pickett to start HOF Game

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- RB Trey Benson had a flare-up in his surgically repaired knee and the team is being cautious with him, HC Mike LaFleur said.
SIGNINGS
- RB Evan Hull (off waivers from Texans)
- DT Cam Horsley (off waivers from Titans)
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- DT John Jenkins activated from physically unable to perform list
OTHER NEWS
- DT Calais Campbell returned to practice after being away from the team following the death of his mother in late June.
INJURIES
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Coach Joe Brady confirmed Monday that Gardner-Johnson suffered a lower calf strain on Saturday. There is no timetable yet for his return.
DEPTH CHART NEWS
- QB Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals. Pickett, slated to be Bryce Young's backup this season, joined the Panthers in the offseason after four seasons with Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Las Vegas. He started two of six games for the Raiders in 2025, throwing for 188 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
INJURIES
- DT Bobby Brown III activated from non-football injury list
INJURIES
- RB Kyle Monangai is day to day with a soft tissue injury, coach Ben Johnson told reporters.
- DB Coby Bryant is expected to miss 8-10 weeks after suffering a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and small fracture in Monday's practice, ESPN reported. No surgery is necessary. The defensive back exited practice on a cart after going down with the leg injury. Bryant, 27, joined Chicago in the offseason after starring in the Seahawks secondary en route to a Super Bowl title last season. He was slated to start in the Bears' defensive backfield, but will now miss around a month to begin the 2026 campaign.
SIGNINGS
- DT Travis Bell
ROSTER CUTS
- RB TJ Harden
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Blake Cotton
INJURIES
- DE Charles Snowden reverted to injured reserve after being waived/injured.
SIGNINGS
- TE Nick Muse
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Tarik Black
INJURIES
- TE RJ Maryland is not practicing Monday due to a hamstring injury.
- OT Brant Banks was activated off PUP
- CB Carrington Valentine is not practicing Monday due to a hamstring injury.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- CB Mekhi Rodgers
ROSTER CUTS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Cyrus Allen (shin) is expected to return to practice later this week, per coach Andy Reid.
- WR Xavier Worthy is dealing with a shoulder sprain and should return to practice this week, per Reid.
SIGNINGS
- WR Jeff Weimer
INJURIES
- TE Davis Allen (quad) will miss practice time, head coach Sean McVay said.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Kejon Owens
INJURIES
- RB Terrell Jenningswas actiaved off NFI
- WR A.J. Brown told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo he dislocated his thumb Monday but continued to practice. "I'm not coming out of practice," he said with a smile. "Thumb out of place. You keep going." Brown added he dislocated the same thumb (left) midway through a season while at Ole Miss and played through it.
SIGNINGS
- DT Casey Rogers
INJURIES
- RB Kaelon Black (adductor) did not practice, per local reporters.
- WR Mike Evans (quad strain) did not practice, per ESPN.
- WR De'Zhaun Stribling is day to day with a hamstring injury, per local reporters.
- DE Mikail Kamara reverted to injured reserve after being waived/injured.
INJURIES
- WR Emeka Egbuka sat out Monday's practice with soreness, coach Todd Bowles told reporters.
- WR Jalen McMillan sat out Monday's practice with soreness, per Bowles.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE David Agoha
INJURIES
- LB Kain Medrano activated from physically unable to perform list
- DB Tre Hawkins III reverted to injured reserve after being waived/injured.