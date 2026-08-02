2026 NFL training camp: Takeaways from Back Together Weekend Sunday

"He's lobbying enough on his own. He'd play every snap on both sides of the ball if he was able to," Lawrence said. "He's so talented, and I know that no matter where he's playing, he's going to help our team. On offense, on defense. So where does he help us the most? I'll let the coaches make that decision. I know when he's on offense, he's making plays. I also know that we have so many good skill players on offense that, even when he's not over there, we're able to be explosive and find these plays. Look at our room, with [Brian Thomas], Jakobi [Meyers], Parker [Washington], some of the young guys we brought in. Then our tight end room is just really, really versatile and good. So we have so many threats, and I'll let our coaches kind of figure that out."