2026 NFL training camp: Takeaways from Back Together Weekend Sunday

For the sixth consecutive year, all 32 clubs kicked off the 2026 preseason with Training Camp: Back Together Weekend presented by YouTube TV. NFL.com breaks down the top things we learned from Saturday's action around the NFL.
Hunter highlights on both sides of ball
It was Travis Hunter Day in Jacksonville.
The two-way playmaker was the talk of camp on Sunday, flashing on both sides of the ball. According to beat reporters, it was arguably the best practice of the 2025 first-rounder's pro career. Hunter looks fresh and healthy after last year's season-ending knee injury.
The highlights of the day were a Hunter interception, followed by an explosive, 35-yard twisting catch three plays later. The sequence displayed the type of impact Hunter can have on both sides of the ball.
Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, on Sunday, Hunter took part in 17 total snaps during 11-on-11 work, 10 on defense and 7 on offense. Thus far through camp, he's taken 34 snaps on D and 22 on O.
Entering camp, Hunter was expected to participate more on defense than offense, which has been the case thus far. But the former No. 2 overall pick is still getting plenty of run on the offensive side of the ball.
NFL Network's Judy Battista asked Hunter on Sunday how many snaps he wants to play each week.
"All of them. I can't stay on the sideline," he said.
Battista also asked quarterback Trevor Lawrence if he lobbies for more snaps with Hunter.
"He's lobbying enough on his own. He'd play every snap on both sides of the ball if he was able to," Lawrence said. "He's so talented, and I know that no matter where he's playing, he's going to help our team. On offense, on defense. So where does he help us the most? I'll let the coaches make that decision. I know when he's on offense, he's making plays. I also know that we have so many good skill players on offense that, even when he's not over there, we're able to be explosive and find these plays. Look at our room, with [Brian Thomas], Jakobi [Meyers], Parker [Washington], some of the young guys we brought in. Then our tight end room is just really, really versatile and good. So we have so many threats, and I'll let our coaches kind of figure that out."
Gibbs still holding in at Lions camp
Jahmyr Gibbs was seen at Detroit Lions practice for the first time during training camp, but didn't participate. Gibbs is staging a hold-in as he waits for a massive long-term extension.
The 24-year-old running back is dealing with what the team has described as a "little bit of a back" issue, sitting out his fourth practice of camp. The reality is once he gets paid, that "back issue" will miraculously clear up.
Gibbs is in line for a potentially market-setting deal. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions back is expected to pass the $20-million-per-year mark -- Saquon Barkley currently sits as the top-paid RB at $20.6 million per year -- and added the two sides are talking. There hasn't been any reported animosity or consternation between the sides as the process plays out.
Gibbs' negotiations are happening concurrently as Falcons RB Bijan Robinson also seeks a record-setting deal -- Colts veteran Jonathan Taylor is also in line for a new deal. Rappoport reported that Robinson's negotiations are currently "active."
Eventually, Gibbs, Robinson and Taylor should all ink blockbuster deals. The questions are which gets done first and who lands atop the market when they're all done.
Dart a rookie all over again
While most of the focus on the New York Giants has centered on John Harbaugh and the health of key stars, just as important is implementing a new offense.
Second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart said this weekend during an interview with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Brian Baldinger that learning a new scheme is a process.
"It's like your rookie year all over again, a little bit, from just learning a whole new offense, breaking things down, learning all the different terminologies, being put in different situations that maybe you haven't been put in before," he said. "It's a learning process and you're just taking it day by day. The biggest thing is we have an amazing coaching staff. I think that that is very prevalent. I think that all of us are just really excited to continue to buy into their plan."
The Giants' offensive coaches are an interesting mix. Harbaugh hired Matt Nagy as the offensive coordinator but also added experienced voices like Brian Callahan as passing game coordinator/QB coach and Greg Roman as a senior offensive assistant. The concoction could lead to an interesting mix if everyone is on the same page.
Dart noted that he's improved within the offense from the spring to camp.
"So, continue to learn, get on the exact same page as all the guys out here," he said.
Dart taking a big leap in Year 2 would go a long way in the Giants digging out of the NFC East basement.
The first, and most important, step to making that jump is the complete grasp and comprehension of the new scheme. Constantly cycling through coordinators has impaired young quarterbacks in the past. The hope in NY is that Dart will find it an easy transition.
Achane eyeing rushing crown
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane finished fifth in the NFL in 2025 with 1,350 rushing yards. The RB wants to leapfrog to the top in 2026.
In an interview with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe and Steve Smith Sr. on Sunday, Achane said his top goal is the rushing title, noting that if he's gobbling up yards, it will help the team stack Ws.
"For me, it's trying to get the rushing title," Achane said when asked what his goal is for 2026. "That's something I want to do this year. I feel like if I got the rushing title, every game we're doing something good. If we're productive, if I'm being productive, helping my team win, I feel like as a whole, we're doing something great.
"We got a lot of new faces, so I feel like I got out there, I gotta lead and I gotta show by example."
In 2025, four of the top five rushing-yard producers missed the postseason, with only rushing leader James Cook's Bills making the playoffs -- Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson and Achane rounded out the top 5.
In an offense that figures to be short on pass-catching weapons, the Dolphins will lean heavily on Achane. The speedster shouldn't only be a factor in the ground game, but also play a hefty pass-catching role in the Malik Willis-led offense. If Achane is close to his goal of leading the league in rushing, he should also be at or near the top in terms of scrimmage yards in 2026.
No. 3 pick is RB2 for Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals released their unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers.
The most notable pecking order is Tyler Allgeier listed as RB1 over No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love. The assumption is that Love will be the bell-cow given his explosive talent and draft status. The depth chart underscores that, at least to open the season, it could be more of a committee approach.
It should be underscored that the unofficial depth charts throughout the NFL shouldn't be taken as gospel. Sometimes they're written by a PR staffer. Other times a coach will use it as a motivational tool for a veteran in a competition.
Freaking out over Love being labeled RB2 on Aug. 2 would be nonsensical. The rookie will have a significant role in the Cards' offense regardless of what any depth chart says.