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Bears' Ben Johnson compares Luther Burden to Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'Desire to be great'

Published: Aug 03, 2026 at 08:52 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Luther Burden III hype train continues to hasten down the track.

The Chicago Bears' second-year receiver has been praised this offseason continuously after making significant strides late last season. Bears coach Ben Johnson has added to the anticipation of a breakout campaign with repeated praise for the 22-year-old wideout.

Johnson was asked during a one-on-one interview with Cassie Carlson of FOX 32 about comments that Burden is destined to become one of the top receivers in the NFL.

"They kind of flip a switch when they go on the field, and they feel like they're invincible and they're the best players out there," Johnson said.

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Noting his time with Jarvis Landry in Miami and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit, the coach said the way top-tier receivers elevate the play of others around them and attack every single rep separates them from the pack. Johnson sees those traits in Burden.

"St. Brown in Detroit, who I have a strong affinity for, he plays the game the same way," Johnson said. "I feel that from Luther. I know he wasn't a full-time starter for us a year ago, but the snaps that he did have, he's got that competitive edge and desire to be great. It's carried over into the spring and summer as well. He's been a regular in the building, working with our strength staff. He wants to be the most conditioned player on the team. Wants to be one of the strongest receivers on the team and just continues to soak in all the knowledge."

The expected Year 2 leap from Burden allowed the Bears to move on from veteran DJ Moore this offseason. The move opened up more targets for the youngster.

Burden generated 652 yards and two touchdowns on 47 catches in 15 games during his rookie season. The bulk of that production came down the stretch, with roughly 74% of his receiving yards coming in his last eight regular-season games played.

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