NFL news roundup: Packers OT Zach Tom changing name to Zach Bako-Bewele; Rams' Myles Garrett dealing with injury

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INJURIES
- DT Walter Nolen tweaked his knee in the previous practice but is fine and returned to the field Sunday, head coach Mike LaFleur said.
RETIREMENTS
- OT Hakeem Adeniji was placed on the reserve/retired list
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Charles Snowden waived/injured
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Blake Cotton waived with injury settlement
OTHER NEWS
- OT Zach Tom, a four-year starter, has changed his name to Zach Bako-Bewele. According to local reporters, it is not a legal name change yet, but is in the process. The name is a combination of his grandparents' Nigerian surnames.
SIGNINGS
- DT Mario Edwards Jr.
- LB Jadeveon Clowney agreed to terms with Houston, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Evan Hull
- OT Derrick Graham
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- DE Myles Garrett, who missed the last three practices, is dealing with some lower-half soreness and will also sit out Monday, said head coach Sean McVay, who told reporters the Rams are just being cautious. McVay expects Garrett to return for the next practice block.
SIGNINGS
- CB Jarod Washington
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Kejon Owens
INJURIES
- DT Bryan Bresee will undergo season-ending surgery for his torn ACL, head coach Kellen Moore confirmed.
RETIREMENTS
ROSTER CUTS
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- S Rayshawn Jenkins signed a one-year contract, the team announced.
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- RB Khalil Herbert
- DL Titus Leo
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Mikail Kamara was waived with an injury designation.
- CB Eli Apple was waived.
VISITS
- DE Ogbo Okoronkwoworked out for the team on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- DT Khalen Saunders
- DT Laki Tasi was signed as an exempt/international player
- DB Derrick Canteen
ROSTER CUTS
- DE David Ebuka Agoha
- DT Cam Horsley
- S Hudson Clark
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Tre Hawkins