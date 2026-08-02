 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Packers OT Zach Tom changing name to Zach Bako-Bewele; Rams' Myles Garrett dealing with injury

Published: Aug 02, 2026 at 12:25 PM Updated: Aug 02, 2026 at 05:55 PM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

INJURIES

  • DT Walter Nolen tweaked his knee in the previous practice but is fine and returned to the field Sunday, head coach Mike LaFleur said.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

RETIREMENTS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

ROSTER CUTS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

OTHER NEWS

  • OT Zach Tom, a four-year starter, has changed his name to Zach Bako-Bewele. According to local reporters, it is not a legal name change yet, but is in the process. The name is a combination of his grandparents' Nigerian surnames.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

INJURIES

  • DE Myles Garrett, who missed the last three practices, is dealing with some lower-half soreness and will also sit out Monday, said head coach Sean McVay, who told reporters the Rams are just being cautious. McVay expects Garrett to return for the next practice block.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • CB Jarod Washington

ROSTER CUTS

  • RB Kejon Owens
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

INJURIES

RETIREMENTS

New York Jets
New York Jets

ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

VISITS

  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwoworked out for the team on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

  • DE David Ebuka Agoha
  • DT Cam Horsley
  • S Hudson Clark
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Bears' Coby Bryant out 8-10 weeks; Panthers' Kenny Pickett to start HOF Game

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Falcons sign OL Matthew Bergeron to $96M extension; Broncos to explore adding Taysom Hill

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Ex-Pro Bowl OL Andrus Peat retires; Niners 'continuing to evaluate' Ricky Pearsall

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell to undergo season-ending knee surgery; Tua back at practice

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Jahmyr, Bijan sit out practice; Taysom Hill still weighing future, but announces he won't return to Saints

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Baker Mayfield not expected to have deal by deadline of Buccaneers' first practice

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Commanders fire TE coach Ben Steele; Raiders work out RB Miles Sanders

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Patriots second-round pick Gabe Jacas signs rookie deal; 2026 draft class signed in full

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Panthers place Nic Scourton (torn ACL) on injured reserve, sign UFL star Cam Gill

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Panthers LB Nic Scourton suffers torn ACL in team's first training camp practice

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett reports to training camp; Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori had ankle surgery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.