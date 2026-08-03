Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty eyeing 'big jump' after rookie year struggles

The Raiders improved their offensive line this offseason, signing Tyler Linderbaum to a record-setting contract, adding guard Spencer Burford and getting left tackle Kolton Miller back from injury. The offensive line upgrades should immediately aid Jeanty, and playing in Klint Kubiak's scheme should put the back in advantageous positions to create explosive plays.

Outside of on-field improvement, Jeanty said he's becoming more of a leader in the RB room after deferring as a rookie.

"It's always tough being in the first year trying to figure out so much stuff," Jeanty said. "But this year, there's a lot of expectations for me and I think I've got to make a big jump. I think that starts with helping my teammates as well and just being a better teammate."