Jadeveon Clowney chose to return to Houston over chasing money: 'It was a really easy decision'

Jadeveon Clowney chose to return to Houston, where his NFL career started, eschewing more money for a chance to chase a ring.

"I felt like they got a good team and I can help contribute. It was a really easy decision," Clowney told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. "It wasn't about the money."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Clowney spent his first five seasons with the Texans, earning the only three Pro Bowl nods of his career. In 2019, he was traded during final cuts to the Seattle Seahawks. From there, he's become a gun for hire, playing for six clubs in seven seasons, including stops in Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, Carolina and Dallas.

Clowney said it was a family decision to return to Houston.