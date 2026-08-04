Panthers not ready to talk Bryce Young extension: 'His ceiling is currently unknown'

Young has shown marked improvement under Canales, but given how vast his struggles were as a rookie, the flashes haven't met the play of a quarterback who's proven he's worth $45-50 million per year on an extension.

Even though he's been eligible for a new contract, the fact that there has been little discussion about the possibility underscores where things stand with Young, his development and the Panthers organization. With two more years of team control before even having to consider the franchise tag -- Young is under the fifth-year option in 2027 for $25.904 million -- the club can play the wait-and-see game.

Tilis said the team believes it'll see Young make significant strides in 2026.

"The team is better, the coaches are good -- Bryce is putting in the work, too. So it's all there," Tilis said. "We will just see how the year plays out. I think we are all really excited for what Bryce is going to show and how the team is going to do."

Thus far, things are up for Young, who Canales said is "playing so much faster" in camp this offseason.

"It just seems like he's eliminating things before the snap," Canales said. "On his drop, he's starting to eliminate and evaluate things and throwing really anticipatory throws. ... So I love where he's headed. I love that he's all in. He seems to be really enjoying it and so we just keep taking it a day at a time and try to challenge ourselves that way."