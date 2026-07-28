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Vita Vea landing spots: Eight possible destinations for Buccaneers DT after trade request

Published: Jul 28, 2026 at 10:15 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

With contract talks stalled, Vita Vea has requested a trade.

A hole-plugging nose tackle, Vea might not be on your average fan's bingo card, but he's among the top defensive linemen in the NFL. His presence has single-handedly slowed running games, and the required attention he takes from offensive lines opens up the rest of the show.

It should be obvious: Literally all 32 teams could use a player of Vea's caliber. The question is at age 31, how many years of dominance does he have left and how steep is the descent? When paying a player top-of-the-market money, that's a fair question. It's likely the reason the Bucs haven't met his asking price. Vea is seeking a raise on the $18 million he's set to earn in the final year of his contract, far below the top of the market in 2026 (Jeffery Simmons at $35.1 million).

While the other 31 GMs should at least check in on the price it'd take to acquire the two-time Pro Bowler (how he only has two Pro Bowls and zero All-Pros is beyond my comprehension), several fits are better than others.

Below are the eight most likely destinations for Vea in 2026:

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

The Bills would have to do some cap gymnastics to make it work, but from a scheme and need fit, he'd be the perfect solution in the middle of the defense. The Bills struggled up the gut last year, particularly when Ed Oliver was out. Vea would plug that hole. Putting the veteran between Oliver and promising second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker would make Jim Leonhard's defense sing.

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Chicago spent the offseason mostly ignoring its need up front. While the Bears did add a couple of rotational defensive tackles, they're counting heavily on a Grady Jarrett bounce-back season. Swinging for Vea would fill the hole. The veteran's ability to stuff the run is exactly what a soft Bears middle needs, and the attention he'd take on passing downs would help open up one-on-ones. Ryan Poles hasn't been shy about taking gambles in the past. After not doing enough to upgrade the D-line throughout the spring, he could fix the problem in one big move.

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

After the Packers just paid Devonte Wyatt and drafted Chris McClellan in the third round, there probably isn't an appetite from the Green Bay front office to shell out more for Vea. However, the fit in Jonathan Gannon's defense is why the Packers make my list. Green Bay got gashed up the middle last year, and while Wyatt's return and the addition of McClellan and Javon Hargrave should help, I fear one injury could bring the Pack right back to square one. Putting Vea in the middle of this defense would be scary once Micah Parsons returns from injury. The rest of the NFC North is hoping Brian Gutekunst sits this one out.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Vea, a Northern California native, reportedly would like to play for one of the Cali teams or Vegas. While some might scoff at the idea of the rebuilding Raiders shelling out for a 31-year-old on the downslope, the fit would be dynamite. Vegas revamped its linebacker corps but still needs help in the middle of the defensive line. Vea playing alongside Maxx Crosby would give Vegas a deadly one-two punch and could protect the rest of the defense. Would it be prudent for the Raiders to spend the draft capital and cash on an aging veteran when they feel like a team that's a year away from legitimately competing in the AFC West? Perhaps. But quick turnarounds are a yearly occurrence in the NFL. Acquiring a player like Vea would signal the Raiders' belief that they're not as far away as oddsmakers believe.

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Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Going from Florida to California would come with a hefty tax bill for Vea, but if he wants to get to the West Coast, the Chargers could be an ideal fit. L.A. doesn't have a glaring need, but trading for a player like Vea would take them from excellent to elite. The Chargers did add Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason, but Vea is of a different caliber. The acquisition would solidify a run defense that can get shaky. Putting a pocket pusher inside would make the pass rush trio of Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and rookie Akheem Mesidor even more deadly. While the front office is surely budgeting for future expenditures, L.A. does have the cap space to make a play for Vea. I'm salivating at the idea of the Chargers adding a Vea cherry to the top of their defensive sundae.

New York Giants
New York Giants

The need is clear after Big Blue traded Dexter Lawrence -- perhaps the only current nose tackle better than Vea -- this offseason. D.J. Reader is a solid veteran who can plug a hole, but he's no Vea. It would take some work to fit Vea under the cap, but that shouldn't be a prohibitor in the year of our Lord 2026 -- of course, if the Giants didn't want to pay Lawrence, they might balk at this scenario as well. Perhaps the Bucs would be interested in a Kayvon Thibodeaux swap? Vea playing alongside the likes of Brian Burns and Abdul Carter would provide a lethal front. Vea's presence would also help clog the lanes for rookie Arvell Reese to torpedo in from the second level.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Given his Northern Cali roots, San Francisco would probably be an idyllic way for Vea to sunset his career. I'm not sure that the Niners would reciprocate the desire after the acquisition of the penetrating Osa Odighizuwa, who better fits their scheme. San Francisco likely wants to allow its youngsters room to grow, including 2025 second- and fourth-round DTs Alfred Collins and CJ West, along with 2026 fourth-rounder Gracen Halton. Still, the Niners have the cap space to fit Vea in the long term, and given the injuries suffered last year, preemptively boosting the D-line before the season could provide insurance while also upgrading the veteran talent. The Niners are legit Super Bowl contenders. Adding a player like Vea could help them keep pace with the reigning champs from Seattle and the bulked-up Rams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let’s be clear, trade requests are usually the next step in the negotiating process. Sometimes they do lead to trades (see: Micah Parsons), but more often, sides figure things out. Money can smooth things over. The ideal scenario for Tampa is the Bucs rework Vea’s contract, giving him a pay bump but not stringing it out too far down the road, which could hamstring them later, particularly with Baker Mayfield still waiting to get paid. In a winnable NFC South, the Bucs are in striking distance of a potentially deep playoff run. Todd Bowles' defense can be premier if the pieces remain healthy, but sans Vea, it doesn't have nearly the same upside.

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