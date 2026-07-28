Vita Vea landing spots: Eight possible destinations for Buccaneers DT after trade request

Vea, a Northern California native, reportedly would like to play for one of the Cali teams or Vegas. While some might scoff at the idea of the rebuilding Raiders shelling out for a 31-year-old on the downslope, the fit would be dynamite. Vegas revamped its linebacker corps but still needs help in the middle of the defensive line. Vea playing alongside Maxx Crosby would give Vegas a deadly one-two punch and could protect the rest of the defense. Would it be prudent for the Raiders to spend the draft capital and cash on an aging veteran when they feel like a team that's a year away from legitimately competing in the AFC West? Perhaps. But quick turnarounds are a yearly occurrence in the NFL. Acquiring a player like Vea would signal the Raiders' belief that they're not as far away as oddsmakers believe.