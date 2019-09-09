In Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals The quarterback passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Cardinals to an 18-point fourth-quarter comeback to tie Detroit, 27-27.

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars The quarterback completed 22 of 25 passes (88.0) for 275 yards and two touchdowns for a 122.5 passer rating vs. Kansas City. Minshew recorded the highest completion percentage (min. 15 attempts) by a quarterback in his NFL debut in league history.

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens The wide receiver had 147 yards on four receptions (36.8 avg.) and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 59-10 victory over the Dolphins. Brown became the first player in NFL history with two touchdown receptions of at least 40 yards in his NFL debut.

T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions The tight end had 131 receiving yards on six catches (21.8 avg.) and one touchdown at Arizona. Hockenson passed Monty Stickles (123 in 1960) for the most receiving yards by a tight end in his NFL debut in league history.