This season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Year honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Barkley, a Pro Bowl selection, had 2,028 yards on offense (1,307 rushing, 721 receiving) and 15 total touchdowns on the season.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns The running back had 1,145 yards on offense (996 rushing, 149 receiving) and 10 total touchdowns on the season.

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts The outside linebacker had 163 total tackles, 7 sacks, 8 passes defensed, 2 interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on the season.