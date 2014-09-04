In Week 9 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins The linebacker had five tackles, a pass defensed and a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Dolphins' 13-6 win over the New York Jets.

Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears The linebacker had 13 tackles and a forced fumble in the Bears' 41-9 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns The running back rushed for 85 yards on 22 attempts (3.9 average) and a touchdown in the Browns' 37-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons The wide receiver had six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins.