In Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
The running back finished with 229 scrimmage yards (130 rushing, 99 receiving) and had a 50-yard touchdown run, in the Giants' 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos
The linebacker recorded three sacks and five tackles during the Broncos' 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Sam Darnold, New York Jets
The quarterback completed 24 of 30 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' 42-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Sony Michel, New England Patriots
The running back rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
The kicker converted all three of his field-goal attempts, both of his extra-point attempts and made a game-winning 47-yard field goal in overtime of the Dolphins' 31-28 win over the Chicago Bears.