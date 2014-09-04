In Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants The running back finished with 229 scrimmage yards (130 rushing, 99 receiving) and had a 50-yard touchdown run, in the Giants' 34-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos The linebacker recorded three sacks and five tackles during the Broncos' 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Sam Darnold, New York Jets The quarterback completed 24 of 30 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' 42-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Sony Michel, New England Patriots The running back rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.