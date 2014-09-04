In Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills The quarterback completed 17 of 26 attempts for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 114.9 rating and rushed for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bills' 42-17 win over Miami.

Kyle Allen, Carolina Panthers The quarterback completed 16 of 27 attempts for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns for a 111.3 rating and had 1 rushing touchdown in the Panthers' 33-14 win at New Orleans.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns The quarterback completed 23 of 42 attempts for 376 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 79.1 rating in the Browns' Week 17 loss.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants The running back rushed for 109 yards on 17 attempts and 1 touchdown in the Giants' Week 17 loss.