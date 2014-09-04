In Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers The running back had 172 scrimmage yards (142 rushing, 30 receiving) in the Steelers' 17-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts The defensive lineman had four tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in the Colts' 23-0 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Robert Foster, Buffalo Bills The wide receiver had four receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 14-13 win over the Detroit Lions.

Richie James, San Francisco 49ers The wide receiver/kick returner scored a touchdown on a 97-yard kickoff return in the 49ers' 26-23 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks.