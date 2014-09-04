In Week 12 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns The quarterback completed 19 of 26 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns in the Browns' 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sony Michel, New England Patriots The running back rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in the Patriots' 27-13 win over the New York Jets.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants The running back had 142 scrimmage yards (101 rushing, 41 receiving) and two touchdowns in the Giants' 25-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns The running back had 128 scrimmage yards (84 rushing, 44 receiving) and two touchdowns in the Browns' 35-20 win over Cincinnati.