In Week 9 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints Kamara had 152 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Saints' 30-10 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Corey Clement, Philadelphia Eagles Clement rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries while adding a 15-yard touchdown reception in the Eagles' 51-23 win over the Denver Broncos.