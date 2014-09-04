Pepsi Rookies

Who is the Week 6 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 6 of the NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Watson completed 17 of 29 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fournette rushed for 130 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Solomon Thomas, San Francisco 49ers

Thomas recorded nine tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in the 49ers' 26-24 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Lattimore recorded five tackles, two pass break-ups, returned an interception for a touchdown in the Saints' 52-38 win over the Detroit Lions.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Garrett recorded five tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in the Browns' 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

WEEKLY WINNERS

  1
    KareemHunt RB - CHIEFS
    • 2
    TyusBowser LB - RAVENS
    3
    JakeElliott K - EAGLES
    4
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
    5
    AaronJones RB - PACKERS