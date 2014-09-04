In Week 6 of the NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Watson completed 17 of 29 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars
Fournette rushed for 130 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Solomon Thomas, San Francisco 49ers
Thomas recorded nine tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in the 49ers' 26-24 loss to the Washington Redskins.
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Lattimore recorded five tackles, two pass break-ups, returned an interception for a touchdown in the Saints' 52-38 win over the Detroit Lions.
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Garrett recorded five tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in the Browns' 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans.