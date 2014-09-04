In Week 3 of the NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs Hunt rushed for 172 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings Cook had 169 yards from scrimmage in the Vikings' 34-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cook rushed for 97 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown while adding five receptions for 72 yards.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Watson completed 22 of 33 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 36-33 loss to the New England Patriots. Watson also rushed for 41 yards on 8 attempts.

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers McCaffrey had 117 yards from scrimmage in the Panthers' 34-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. McCaffrey had nine receptions for 101 yards while adding 16 rushing yards.