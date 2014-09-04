In Week 15 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Hunt rushed for 155 yards on 24 carries (6.5 avg.) and one touchdown while adding seven receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' 30-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars
Cole recorded seven receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown in the Jaguars' 45-7 win over the Houston Texans.
Marshon Lattimore
Lattimore recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass breakups and one interception in the Saints' 31-19 win over the New York Jets.
Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills
White recorded seven tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in the Bills' 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
McCaffrey rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries while adding six receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown in the Panthers' 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.