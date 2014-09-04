In Week 13 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints Kamara rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries while adding five receptions for 66 yards in the Saints' 31-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Evan Engram, New York Giants Engram recorded seven receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders.