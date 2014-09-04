In Week 13 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries while adding five receptions for 66 yards in the Saints' 31-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Evan Engram, New York Giants
Engram recorded seven receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers
King recorded six tackles, a sack, two tackles for-a-loss and 82 total return yards in the Chargers' 19-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears
Cohen recorded four receptions for 39 yards and had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Bears' 15-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers
Williams rushed for 113 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown in the Packers' 26-20 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.