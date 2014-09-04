In Week 12 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints Kamara rushed for 87 yards on five carries and a touchdown while adding six receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals Mixon rushed for 114 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 51 yards in the Bengals' 30-16 win over the Cleveland Browns.