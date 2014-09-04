Pepsi Rookies

Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 12 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara rushed for 87 yards on five carries and a touchdown while adding six receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon rushed for 114 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 51 yards in the Bengals' 30-16 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp recorded eight receptions for 116 yards in the Rams' 26-20 win over the Saints.

Samaje Perine, Washington Redskins

Perine rushed for 100 yards on 24 carries and recorded three receptions for 30 yards in the Redskins' 20-10 win over the New York Giants.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Garrett recorded two tackles, one sack, and three QB hits in the Browns' loss to the Bengals.

WEEKLY WINNERS

  • 1
    KareemHunt RB - CHIEFS
  • 2
    TyusBowser LB - RAVENS
  • 3
    JakeElliott K - EAGLES
  • 4
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 5
    AaronJones RB - PACKERS
  • 6
    MarshonLattimore CB - SAINTS
  • 7
    AaronJones RB - PACKERS
  • 8
    MarshonLattimore CB - SAINTS
  • 9
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 10
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 11
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS