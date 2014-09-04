In Week 11 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara rushed for 42 yards on eight carries and had six receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown in the Saints' 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Redskins.
D'Onta Foreman, Houston Texans
Foreman rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 15 yards in the Texans' 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
Baker recorded 13 tackles, one sack, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in the Cardinals' loss to the Texans.
Samaje Perine, Washington Redskins
Perine rushed for 117 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown in the Redskins' loss to the Saints.
Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars
Fournette rushed for 111 yards on 28 carries in the Jaguars' 19-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.