Pepsi Rookies

Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 11 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara rushed for 42 yards on eight carries and had six receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown in the Saints' 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Redskins.

D'Onta Foreman, Houston Texans

Foreman rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 15 yards in the Texans' 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Baker recorded 13 tackles, one sack, one pass break-up, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in the Cardinals' loss to the Texans.

Samaje Perine, Washington Redskins

Perine rushed for 117 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown in the Redskins' loss to the Saints.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fournette rushed for 111 yards on 28 carries in the Jaguars' 19-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

WEEKLY WINNERS

< >
  • 1
    KareemHunt RB - CHIEFS
  • 2
    TyusBowser LB - RAVENS
  • 3
    JakeElliott K - EAGLES
  • 4
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 5
    AaronJones RB - PACKERS
  • 6
    MarshonLattimore CB - SAINTS
  • 7
    AaronJones RB - PACKERS
  • 8
    MarshonLattimore CB - SAINTS
  • 9
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 10
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS