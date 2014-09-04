In Week 11 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints Kamara rushed for 42 yards on eight carries and had six receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown in the Saints' 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Redskins.

D'Onta Foreman, Houston Texans Foreman rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 15 yards in the Texans' 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.