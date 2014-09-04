For 16 years, FedEx has been recognizing the top quarterback and running back who fans believe delivered the best performances for their fans and teammates each season. Make your call for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year by voting now.

When the winners are announced, FedEx will donate $20,000 to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares. The $40,000 donation will support the USO Pathfinder program, which provides support and resources for service members and military spouses as they transition to civilian life.