FedEx Air & Ground Players

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

For 16 years, FedEx has been recognizing the top quarterback and running back who fans believe delivered the best performances for their fans and teammates each season. Make your call for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year by voting now.


When the winners are announced, FedEx will donate $20,000 to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares. The $40,000 donation will support the USO Pathfinder program, which provides support and resources for service members and military spouses as they transition to civilian life.

WEEKLY WINNERS

AIR
GROUND
  •  1
    RyanFitzpatrick QB - BUCCANEERS
    1
    JamesConner RB - STEELERS
  • 2
    PatrickMahomes QB - CHIEFS
    2
    MattBreida RB - 49ERS
  • 3
    DrewBrees QB - SAINTS
    3
    AdrianPeterson RB - REDSKINS
  • 4
    MitchellTrubisky QB - BEARS
    4
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 5
    DrewBrees QB - SAINTS
    5
    IsaiahCrowell RB - JETS
  • 6
    AaronRodgers QB - PACKERS
    6
    ToddGurley RB - RAMS
  • 7
    PatrickMahomes QB - CHIEFS
    7
    KerryonJohnson RB - LIONS
  • 8
    PatrickMahomes QB - CHIEFS
    8
    JamesConner RB - STEELERS
  • 9
    DrewBrees QB - SAINTS
    9
    KareemHunt RB - CHIEFS
  • 10
    MitchellTrubisky QB - BEARS
    10
    NickChubb RB - BROWNS
  • 11
    DrewBrees QB - SAINTS
    11
    SaquonBarkley RB - GIANTS
  • 12
    AndrewLuck QB - COLTS
    12
    ChristianMcCaffrey RB - PANTHERS
  • 13
    PhilipRivers QB - CHARGERS
    13
    PhillipLindsay RB - BRONCOS
  • 14
    DakPrescott QB - COWBOYS
    14
    DerrickHenry RB - TITANS
  • 15
    PhilipRivers QB - CHARGERS
    15
    DerrickHenry RB - TITANS
  • 16
    NickFoles QB - EAGLES
    16
    C.J.Anderson RB - RAMS
  • 17
    DakPrescott QB - COWBOYS
    17
    JordanHoward RB - BEARS