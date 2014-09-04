FedEx Air & Ground Players

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

WEEKLY WINNERS

AIR
GROUND
  •  1
    AlexSmith QB - CHIEFS
    1
    KareemHunt RB - CHIEFS
  • 2
    TrevorSiemian QB - BRONCOS
    2
    C.J.Anderson RB - BRONCOS
  • 3
    TomBrady QB - PATRIOTS
    3
    KareemHunt RB - CHIEFS
  • 4
    DeshaunWatson QB - TEXANS
    4
    Le'VeonBell RB - STEELERS
  • 5
    CarsonWentz QB - EAGLES
    5
    LeonardFournette RB - JAGUARS
  • 6
    CarsonWentz QB - EAGLES
    6
    AdrianPeterson RB - CARDINALS
  • 7
    DerekCarr QB - RAIDERS
    7
    AaronJones RB - PACKERS
  • 8
    RussellWilson QB - SEAHAWKS
    8
    LeSeanMcCoy RB - BILLS
  • 9
    JayCutler QB - DOLPHINS
    9
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 10
    CaseKeenum QB - VIKINGS
    10
    MarkIngram RB - SAINTS
  • 11
    DrewBrees QB - SAINTS
    11
    MarkIngram RB - SAINTS