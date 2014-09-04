Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 9.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Josh Doctson, Washington Redskins Doctson caught a 38-yard pass from Kirk Cousins with 1:16 on the clock to put the Redskins in a first-and-goal situation. It ultimately helped the Redskins pull off a 17-14 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams Woods recorded four receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 51-17 win over the New York Giants. He also had a 52-yard touchdown reception.

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Wentz completed 15 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' 51-23 win over the Denver Broncos.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Prescott completed 21 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown in the Cowboys' 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.