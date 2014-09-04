Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 7.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders Carr completed 29 of 52 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns for a 101.2 passer rating in a 31-30 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears Jackson became the first player in NFL history to have multiple defensive touchdowns over 75 yards in a game. Jackson recovered a fumble for a touchdown and had a pick-six in the Bears' 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Travis Benjamin, Los Angeles Chargers Benjamin returned a punt for a 65-yard touchdown and caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers as the Chargers shut out the Denver Broncos, 21-0.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys Elliott rushed for 147 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns while adding a 72-yard touchdown reception in the Cowboys' 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.