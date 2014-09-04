Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 2.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady completed 30 of 39 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns for a 139.6 passer rating in a 36-20 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs Hunt scored a touchdown with 2:14 remaining to help seal the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Hunt rushed for 81 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 28 yards.

Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos Siemian completed 22 of 32 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns for a 116.0 passer rating in the Broncos' 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals Mathieu intercepted Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in overtime to seal the Cardinals' 16-13. He also recorded three tackles and had two pass deflections.