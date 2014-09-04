Clutch Performer

Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 17.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Boyd recorded five catches for 91 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan completed 28 of 45 passes for 317 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' 22-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin recorded seven catches for 111 yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

Rivers completed 28 of 37 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers' 30-10 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos.

