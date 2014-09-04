Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 17.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals Boyd recorded five catches for 91 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons Ryan completed 28 of 45 passes for 317 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' 22-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Godwin recorded seven catches for 111 yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers Rivers completed 28 of 37 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers' 30-10 win over the Oakland Raiders.