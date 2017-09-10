Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 1.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs Smith completed 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-27 victory over the Patriots. This was the first time a Bill Belichick-coached team has ever given up two TD passes over 75 yards in the same game.

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers Brown recorded 11 receptions for 182 yards in the Steelers' 21-18 win over the Browns, including a 50-yard catch-and-run right before halftime to help put the Steelers in scoring position.

Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars Campbell recorded four sacks and six tackles in his Jaguar debut as they defeated the Houston Texans 29-7. His four sacks set the Jaguars' single-game record.

Brooks Reed, Atlanta Falcons Reed sacked quarterback Bears quarterback Mike Glennon on fourth-and-goal to seal a 23-17 win.