Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for the Divisional Round playoffs.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Tom Brady, New England Patriots Brady completed 35 of 53 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and a 102.5 passer rating in the Patriots' 35-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles Cox finished with five tackles and a sack in the Eagles' 15-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars Bortles connected on 14 of 26 passes for 214 yards, a touchdown and a 94.1 passer rating in the Jaguars' 45-42 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings Keenum compled 25 of 40 passes for 318 yards, a touchdown and connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown as time expired to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a 29-24 comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints.