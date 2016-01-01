Clutch Performer

Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 16

Here are the nominees for Castrol Cluch Performer for Week 16.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Ajayi ran for 206 yards and busted loose for a 57-yard run in overtime to set up Andrew Franks' 27-yard field goal leading the Dolphins to a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Jamie Meder, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Jamie Meder blocked a 32-yard field goal to save the game against the San Diego Chargers which led to the Browns first win of the season.

Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers

Kaepernick threw a 10-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds left and scrambled for a go-ahead two-point conversion to lead the 49ers to a 22-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brown scored a 4-yard touchdown with 9 seconds left lifting Pittsburgh to a 31-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens..

Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals

Catanzaro hit a 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game to beat the Seattle Seahawks 34-31.

WEEKLY WINNERS

< >
  • 1
    DerekCarr QB - RAIDERS
  • 2
    MarcusMariota QB - TITANS
  • 3
    Su'aCravens DB - REDSKINS
  • 4
    DerekCarr QB - RAIDERS
  • 5
    RobertoAguayo K - BUCCANEERS
  • 6
    OdellBeckham WR - GIANTS
  • 7
    DenzelPerryman LB - CHARGERS
  • 8
    DerekCarr QB - RAIDERS
  • 9
    MelvinGordon RB - CHARGERS
  • 10
    EzekielElliott RB - COWBOYS
  • 11
    AmariCooper WR - RAIDERS
  • 12
    DerekCarr QB - RAIDERS
  • 13
    KhalilMack DE - RAIDERS
  • 14
    KeithTandy SS - BUCCANEERS
  • 15
    SebastianJanikowski K - RAIDERS
Buy Castrol Edge