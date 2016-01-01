Here are the nominees for Castrol Cluch Performer for Week 16.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins Ajayi ran for 206 yards and busted loose for a 57-yard run in overtime to set up Andrew Franks' 27-yard field goal leading the Dolphins to a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Jamie Meder, Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Jamie Meder blocked a 32-yard field goal to save the game against the San Diego Chargers which led to the Browns first win of the season.

Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers Kaepernick threw a 10-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds left and scrambled for a go-ahead two-point conversion to lead the 49ers to a 22-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers Brown scored a 4-yard touchdown with 9 seconds left lifting Pittsburgh to a 31-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens..