Ravens QB Joe Flacco (hip) inactive against Chiefs

Joe Flacco remains out.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is officially inactive Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. It marks the fourth missed game for Flacco.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Flacco has been dealing with "a small tear in his hip" that kept him sidelined. While the QB is approaching full health, he's not close enough to return this week.

Flacco being inactive wipes away questions about how the Ravens quarterback situation will shake out versus K.C.

Baltimore will ride Lamar Jackson once again. Robert Griffin III is the backup.

The rookie has led the Ravens to a three-game winning streak. While he's struggled to move the offense through the air, the Ravens have dominated on the ground. The Ravens have amassed 200-plus rush yards in three straight games with Jackson as the team's starting QB (267 vs. Bengals in Week 11, 242 vs. Raiders in Week 12, 207 at Falcons in Week 13).

Facing a Kansas City run defense that ranks 32nd in the NFL by Football Outsiders, the Baltimore game plan should be ground-and-pound once again. Milking the clock and keeping Patrick Mahomes & Co. on the sideline is the ideal situation for the Ravens.

If Baltimore gets behind early, however, it will be interesting to see how much the offense opens up behind Jackson's tenderfoot passing ability.