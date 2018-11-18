Lamar Jackson will start today; Joe Flacco inactive

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will not play Sunday, and Lamar Jackson will start against the Bengals, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens have employed two-quarterback sets periodically throughout the season, with Flacco and Jackson playing in tandem, making it likely veteran Robert Griffin III also will see the field for the first time since 2016, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Flacco, who is officially inactive for the game, is not expected to need surgery on the hip he injured two weeks ago and there's a chance he could return next week, Pelissero reported. Flacco suffered the injury on the Ravens' sixth play from scrimmage on the opening possession of Week 9's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flacco stayed in the game and completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards.

There's a chance Flacco could play next week against the Oakland Raiders, per Pelissero.

For now, expect to see a lot of Jackson, who missed Thursday's practice because of illness, but otherwise had a very good week of practice, Rapoport reported. In limited action this season, Jackson has completed 7 of 12 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, adding 139 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.