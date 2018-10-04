Howard looking for revenge on 'Mossing' from Green

As a rookie, Xavien Howard got his 'Welcome to the NFL' moment from Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green.

During a 2016 Thursday Night Football tilt, Green went up and snatched the ball over the Miami Dolphins corner for a big gain. Howard has not forgotten the play.

"I remember it in the back of my head," Howard said. "Because I saw it on 'You Got Mossed!' So I got a little bit of heat on that. I was like (my gosh). I'm ready this week, though."

Howard will get his chance at redemption this Sunday when the Dolphins travel to Cincinnati to face the scorching-hot Bengals offense. The Andy Dalton-led O is scoring 31.5 points per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Howard vs. Green is the matchup to watch, but the cornerback knows the Bengals haven't been A.J.-or-bust in the passing game this year.

"He's got history, man," Howard said. "He plays against a lot of guys and does great things. We have to be ready for the challenge. They also have John Ross and Tyler Boyd. So they're doing something great out there. Good receiving corp. Nice quarterback, too. So we've got to be prepared."

Boyd actually leads the Bengals in targets (36 to Green's 33). Green and Boyd are currently on pace to be the Bengals first pair of 1,000-plus yard receivers since 2007 (Chad Johnson & T.J. Houshmandzadeh), per NFL Research.

After a stout first three games, the Dolphins defense got torched by Tom Brady last week, including Howard who gave up a touchdown and was called for two penalties. Reshad Jones' expected return should help clean up some of the communication problems. But an injury to Bobby McCain could thrust Cordrea Tankersley into the starting lineup.

"Stick together," Howard said when asked how they get past last week's issues. "Communicate on that back end. Make sure we don't have any busted coverages. Stick together. Know your strengths and weaknesses. Know that what you put on the film the opposing quarterback and offense sees. So you know we've got guys like (Cordrea) Tank(ersley) and Torry (McTyer) coming in."