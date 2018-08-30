Gronkowski prefers to focus on season, not contract

The past week in the NFL has seen a flurry of activity with contract extensions.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a massive deal with the New York Giants to become the highest-paid receiver in the game; the Green Bay Packers took care of quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a lucrative four-year, $134 million deal; the Seattle Seahawks inked wide receiver Tyler Lockett for three more years; and the New England Patriots rewarded guard Shaq Mason with a five-year extension, which placed him among the highest-paid right guards in the league.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is aware of what is happening around the league and he wouldn't mind being taken care of in the near future.

"I'm always open for that," Gronkowski told reporters, via the Patriots' official website.

The 29-year-old Gronkowski has two years remaining on his current contract, which carries base salaries of $8 million in 2018 and $9 million in 2019. His salary places him as the fourth-highest paid tight end in the league behind Jimmy Graham, Travis Kelce and Jordan Reed, according to Over the Cap.

NFL Network's James Palmer previously reported in May that the team was working on restructuring the tight end's deal, but so far it has been quiet, at least publicly.

Whether the Patriots take care of Gronkowski, one of the NFL's elite tight ends, before the end of summer remains to be seen.

But with the regular season set to kick off in less than two weeks, Gronkowski prefers to place his attention on the playing field.

"I mean, it is what it is," Gronkowski told reporters. "That's not really my focus. I got a long season ahead, and just trying to focus on what I need to really do and just let everything else play out."