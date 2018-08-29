Tyler Lockett, Seahawks reach three-year extension

The Seattle Seahawks have seen enough of wide receiver Tyler Lockett over the past three seasons to ensure he's won't leave any time soon.

The Seahawks are extending Lockett with a three-year, $31.8 million contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. Lockett can earn up to $37.8 million over the course of the deal and also receives $20 million guaranteed, Garafolo added.

Lockett, the Seahawks' third-round pick out of Kansas State in 2015, was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, which paid a base salary of $1.9 million.

During his rookie season, Locket made an immediate impact as a kickoff and punt returner with 1,231 total yards and two touchdowns en route to garnering honors as a first-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl nod.

As a receiver, Lockett has totaled 137 receptions for 1,816 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons.

The Seahawks are likely seeking to get more out of Lockett in the passing game as Doug Baldwin deals with a knee injury, which he said he would have to "deal with the rest of the season."

Meanwhile, Lockett's extension comes at a time when the Seahawks and All-Pro safety Earl Thomas remain locked in a contract dispute.

Thomas, who enters the final year of his deal and will make a base salary of $8.5 million, seeks an extension or trade and has steered clear of team activities.