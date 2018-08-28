Doug Baldwin expects knee to be issue entire season

In his first presser since suffering a knee injury that kept him out of the preseason, Doug Baldwin was optimistic that he will play Week 1, but not that he'll feel 100 percent by then or by the end of the season.

"I haven't felt 100 percent since I was born," the Seattle Seahawks receiver said when asked if his knee felt 100 percent. "I'm probably about 80, 85 percent right now and the truth of the matter is it won't be 100 percent. It's just something I've got to deal with the rest of the season."

Baldwin suffered the injury in late July and was held out of most of training camp. The wideout was back to running nearly two weeks ago.

"It's nice to be back feeling myself running again," Baldwin said. "I think just over a period of time -- I've been playing this game since I was 6 years old -- I don't know what it's like to not have football in my life. To be out this long, it was hard. It was hard emotionally, so I'm glad to be back out there."

Baldwin has missed only two regular season games in his seven seasons in the pros. Behind Baldwin and Tyler Lockett in the Seattle receiver room are Jaron Brown, Amara Darboh, Brandon Marshall and Marcus Johnson, among others.