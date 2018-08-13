Allen Robinson 'ready' to play Saturday vs. Broncos

After sitting out the first two preseason games, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is on track to see his first game action since suffering a torn ACL in 2017.

Robinson couldn't be happier knowing he will participate in Chicago's joint practices with the Denver Broncos, and then suit up and play in Saturday's preseason game.

"It's something I'm ready for and excited for," Robinson said Sunday, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "It's been awhile. I've put the work in every day, trying to get better and perfect my craft."

The Bears have played it smart with Robinson in training camp with scheduled off days, and now have the opportunity in the coming week to see how their investment will pay off.

Knowing he was returning from an ACL injury, Chicago took a chance with Robinson by signing him to a three-year, $42 million deal with $18 million fully guaranteed during free agency.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound Robinson, who spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns on his career, averaging 14.1 yards per catch.

His playmaking ability should provide a boost to the Bears offense, which ranked 30th in the league last season, and a big receiving option for second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

With a healthy Robinson projected for more repetitions with less than a month to go before the regular season, first-year head coach Matt Nagy looks forward to fully assimilating the wide receiver in the offense.