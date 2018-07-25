Shurmur: Odell Beckham expected to be 'ready to go'

Odell Beckham Jr. will be ready for New York Giants training camp, but the team won't push the star receiver.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters on Wednesday morning that he anticipates OBJ will be "ready to go" in terms of practice, but the team will "continue to be smart with his training," per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. The goal is for Beckham to be ready for the season opener on Sept. 9 vs. Jacksonville.

Beckham is coming off season-ending ankle surgery that relegated him to four games in 2017. The wideout participated in individual drills earlier this offseason as the team continues to bring their star along slowly.

Beckham wasn't expected to hold out of training camp as he seeks a new contract. He enters the final season of his rookie deal, a fifth year that will pay him $8.459 million.

The Giants have buffered a woebegone offense this year, adding rookie running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick and signing left tackle Nate Solder. Beckham, however, remains New York's key weapon. OBJ beginning training camp with little limitation is a sigh of relief for Big Blue.