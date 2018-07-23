Odell Beckham will report to Giants camp on time

The lack of a new contract won't keep Odell Beckham from taking the field.

The All-Pro Giants wideout will report on time when New York opens training camp on Wednesday, a source close to Beckham told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

"He wants to play football, he wants to win," the source went on to say.

Chalk it up as an expected development after Beckham told reporters in June that he harbored no plans of a holdout.

Beckham is entering the final season of his rookie deal, a fifth year that will pay him $8.459 million. That's a generous bump off the $3.311 million he earned last season, yet a far cry from his titanic market value.

His 2017 campaign was derailed by a season-ending ankle injury, but there's no doubting Beckham's value to the team. Still, Giants co-owner John Mara made it clear in May the franchise would not allow Beckham to pressure them into a deal.

"I wouldn't say a sense of urgency," Mara said, via the New York Post. "The contract will get done when it's supposed to get done. I think that's the (general manager) Dave Gettleman line. I'm gonna adopt that, I think, all spring, all summer, as long as it takes."

Beckham can't be thrilled with the elongated and fruitless negotiations over a new pact, but he's putting football first. A long-term deal -- at some stage -- feels inevitable.