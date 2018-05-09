Giants owner: No 'sense of urgency' for Beckham deal

A month and a half ago, New York Giants co-owner John Mara spent his time with the media strategically refusing to deny his team could consider trading star Odell Beckham Jr. Now Mara is back to talking about keeping OBJ in a Big Blue jersey for a long time.

The owner told reporters at the Gridiron Gala held by the United Way of NYC he "hopes" the Giants and Beckham can find common ground on a multi-year contract.

With Beckham entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the Giants owning the ability to wield the franchise tag the two years beyond, there is no rush for the team to do a new Beckham contract.

"I wouldn't say a sense of urgency," Mara said, via the New York Post. "The contract will get done when it's supposed to get done. I think that's the Dave Gettleman line. I'm gonna adopt that, I think, all spring, all summer, as long as it takes."

Added Mara: "It's not the first contract negotiation we've ever had. ... It'll get done when it's supposed to get done."

From Beckham's perspective, he'd like to become the highest-paid non-QB before he sets foot on the field again.

The receiver showed up to offseason workouts with the new coaching staff, a good-faith move displaying his willingness to do his part. If talks don't progress, however, it's possible Beckham could decide to skip OTAs or even training camp. If that happens, get ready for a summer storm of angst in New York.