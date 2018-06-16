Odell Beckham confirms he'll attend training camp

In case anyone was worried about Odell Beckham's continuous contract problem, they can rest easy after what happened Saturday.

No, Beckham didn't get a new deal. But he did guarantee his attendance for training camp, per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

At end of camp, Odell Beckham Jr passed reporters & when @RVacchianoSNY asked if weâll see him at training camp, OBJ said: âYes, sir. Yes you will.â #NYG â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) June 16, 2018

Beckham passed the aforementioned reporters after the conclusion of his youth camp, which he held just two days after Giants minicamp ended. While notable absences dotted other minicamps around the league, Beckham was in attendance for New York's practices (though he only participated in the individual portion of sessions). It's a good sign for a star wideout whose importance cannot be overstated, and whose presence was sorely missed during the Giants' forgettable 2017 season.

Beckham will enter training camp under the final year of his rookie deal, a fifth season in which he'll earn two and a half times as much money as he did last year. That's a nice boost, but still well below his market value, which lands somewhere near the $16 million Sammy Watkins is making on an annual basis on his new deal with Kansas City.

Coming off a season-ending ankle injury, Beckham still needs to prove he's capable of what has made him such a promising star in the NFL. After that, it's only a matter of when, not if he gets his much-desired payday.