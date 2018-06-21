Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb inks rookie deal

The Denver Broncos officially have a big part of future defensive plans in the books.
The Broncos signed Bradley Chubb, the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the team announced on Thursday.
Chubb's contract is a standard four-year rookie deal with a team option for a fifth season.
The 6-foot-4, 269-pound Chubb totaled 25 sacks at North Carolina State and projects as an immediate impact pass rusher to complement Von Miller, a three-time All-Pro selection.
Chubb should see plenty of opportunities during training camp and preseason action when considering Shane Ray is recovering from a wrist injury, which is expected to sideline Ray for three months.
