Broncos' Shane Ray to undergo another wrist surgery

While No. 5 overall pick Nick Chubb is already opening eyes in Denver, the team's 2015 first-round choice has fallen on hard times.

A wrist injury that sidelined Broncos pass rusher Shane Ray earlier in the week will require surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. The recovery is expected to last at least three months, per Rapoport, putting Ray's status in doubt for the season opener.

Ray developed discomfort in the same left wrist that has necessitated several procedures going back to last summer. The Broncos declined last month to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, clouding the former Mizzou star's future beyond 2018.

After generating just 13 sacks in 38 games over three NFL seasons, Ray was expected to battle Chubb and Shaquil Barrett for snaps opposite All-Pro Von Miller. Now that it's a two-man race, the hotshot rookie has a prime opportunity to earn the starting job with a strong showing in training camp.