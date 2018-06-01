Broncos DC shocked Browns passed on Bradley Chubb

Leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, Broncos pass rusher Von Miller offered high praise for N.C. State star Bradley Chubb.

"He's Khalil Mack and Von Miller put together," Miller raved.

Little did Miller know that he would soon line up alongside Chubb in Joe Woods' defense. After working with the draft's No. 5 overall pick in organized team activities, Miller confirmed his initial assessment.

"He's great," Miller said this week, via the team's official website. "He reminds me of myself. He texts me late at night. Texts me at 3 o'clock in the morning. I'm up. I'm all for it."

Miller's excitement level actually seems tepid compared to that of his defensive coordinator.

Woods told reporters Thursday that he "nearly passed out" in Denver's war room when the Browns opted for cornerback Denzel Ward at No. 4 overall, allowing the Broncos to pounce on Chubb one pick later.

"When I saw him after the pick that night," NFL Network's James Palmer relayed on NFL Up to the Minute, "[Woods] said, James, please pinch me. This can't be real."

As AFC West quarterbacks will soon discover, the dynamic Miller-Chubb duo is all too real.