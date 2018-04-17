Von Miller on Bradley Chubb: He's me plus Khalil Mack

Every player is asked the same question by at least one reporter at the NFL Scouting Combine: Who do you compare yourself to in the NFL?

Responses at this year's combine included LSU's Derrius Guice seeing Beast Mode in himself, and N.C. State's Bradley Chubb attempting to fuse two of the league's best edge rushers into one star.

Chubb on who he models his game after: âI try to take Khalil Mack and Von Miller and put them into one person.â pic.twitter.com/BHQ8MmuG22 â Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) March 3, 2018

Now, either Von Miller watches pre-draft coverage, has communicated with Chubb since the Combine, or Chubb is incredibly accurate with his self-assessment. Why? Well...

Miller added: "He is a great player. I would love to have him on my team. You don't come across guys like that often. Having the No. 5 pick in the draft, I hope we don't have a high pick like that for a while. If we could steal a player like that, I'm all for it."

We're going to overlook Von Miller's third-person usage and focus on what is essentially two identical descriptions of one NFL prospect. Chubb, terrorizer of college quarterbacks (25 sacks, six forced fumbles in three seasons), very well could be selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in next week's draft. He'd immediately make one half of a devastating edge-rushing tandem, with last year's No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett serving as the other 50 percent.

Miller, terrorizer of NFL quarterbacks (83.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles in seven seasons), knows high-level talent when he sees it. After all, he went back to his old stomping grounds of College Station, Texas, to chat with Garrett before last year's draft. Miller also happens to be a premier edge rusher himself.

Now all that's left is to ask Mack, also a terrorizer of NFL quarterbacks (40.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles in four seasons), of who he sees Chubb as at the next level. Will he use his own name, or Miller's first?

Oh, and there's also that part about figuring out where Chubb will play. He isn't expected to last beyond the fifth pick -- which happens to be where Denver is selecting. Miller plus Miller/Mack named Chubb? The intrigue continues to build.