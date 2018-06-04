Injuries: Packers WR Davante Adams returns to field

The Packers have one their starting wideouts back in the fold.

Davante Adams returned to the field for Monday's organized team activities after missing the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Tabbed as one of Green Bay's top receiving targets in a post-Jordy Nelson world, Adams was handed a four-year, $58 million extension by the Packers in December.

Coming off a campaign that saw him roll for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns off 74 grabs, Adams has a clear path to set career highs in 2018 if quarterback Aaron Rodgers can play from wire to wire.

Other injuries we're tracking on this hushed Monday in June:

1. Chargers receiver Mike Williams also returned to practice Monday after missing time with a tweaked hamstring, per ESPN's Eric Williams.

2. After watching Clay Matthews suffer a broken nose during a charity softball game over the weekend, Packers coach Mike McCarthy says he holds no reservations over his players attending the event again next summer, per Demovsky.

"I think [Matthews] needs to work on his off-hand, mitt side, on the release of the ball," McCarthy joked Monday. "So that's what the tape showed me. It's a charity [game], but most importantly, we don't have any long-term concerns. We're talking about scheduling surgery probably midweek. So, it's unfortunate, but it's for a great cause. I'm just glad he's OK."

3. Giants safety Landon Collins told reporters Monday that his surgically repaired forearm is "very close" to 100 percent, but noted "at the end of the day, we're not taking any risks," per the team's Twitter account. Collins added there's a chance he could be medically cleared before the start of minicamp next week.